Johnny Depp's Defamation Trial Against Amber To Be Adapted Into Movie, Check Premiere Date

Actor Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard's gruelling defamation trial that went on for six weeks is now all set to be adapted into a film, Variety reported. The film titled, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, is a scripted original movie based on the controversial Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case and is all set to premiere on Tubi on September 30.

The upcoming film will feature Mark Hapka as Depp and Megan Davis as Heard. On the other hand, the International media outlet also reported that Melissa Marty will join the cast as Hapka and Davis as Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig will portray Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's trial to be adapted into a film

The forthcoming film will focus primarily on the tumultuous relationship, in and out of court between the estranged couple. The storyline will also include the dramatising two-month defamation trial that concluded on June 1, with the jury finding that Heard had defamed Depp by alluding to domestic violence allegations against him in a December 2018 op-ed piece. The jury also held Depp liable for a defamatory statement made about Heard by his lawyer.

The movie was fast-tracked into production by Tubi and MarVista "to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer," Adam Lewinson, Tubi's chief content officer, said in a statement.

Depp and Heard have not commented about the film yet. The famous trial concluded on June 1, with the jury ruling that Aquaman star Heard defamed Depp in a late 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Depp was awarded around $10.4 million in damages, which Heard has appealed. The jury found that Heard was defamed in one of her claims, awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages.

IMAGE: AP