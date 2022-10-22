Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial Attorney Camille Vasquez To Represent Kanye West: Report

Actor Johnny Depp's legal aid Camille Vasquez gained widespread popularity following the star's high-profile defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The LA-based lawyer has now been hired to represent rapper Kanye West and overlook his business matters, according to TMZ. The 38-year-old lawyer and her firm Brown Rudnick will take care of Kanye's contracts and deals, especially amid his controversial stints that have led many brands to break ties with him.

It is being reported that Vasquez will be 'among a group of Attorneys' representing the Donda rapper's business. This also comes amid Kanye's controversial “White Lives Matter” T-shirts as well as his anti-Semitic remarks that have deteriorated his image. Balenciaga has cut all ties with Kanye, while Adidas announced that their deal with him is 'under review'.

Vasquez got global fame for representing the Pirates of the Caribbean star, who largely won the legal case against ex-wife Heard. Camille's cross-examination of Amber in the courtroom was lauded by many, with her firm also promoting her as a partner after the trial.

"Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner," CEO of Brown Rudnick, said in a press release in June.

Before Camille, Kanye reportedly got on board Melinda Gates’ former divorce lawyer, Robert Stephan Cohen, to represent him in his case against former wife Kim Kardashian. TMZ also reported that Vasquez won't be involved in Kanye and Kim's divorce case.

Kanye West seems to be ready to legally settle his divorce from his estranged wife, with court documents obtained by Page Six revealing that the rapper has filed a “declaration of disclosure,” which is usually filed when a divorce case is on the verge of being settled. The former couple has already been declared 'legally single' earlier this year.

(IMAGE: AP/ INSTAGRAM/ @LOVEJOHNNY.CAMILLE)