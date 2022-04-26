Johnny Depp's Estate Manager Takes The Stand In Court, Testifies Against Heard's Violence

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently in the midst of a legal battle after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed a defamation suit against Heard. This came after Amber penned down an article on domestic violence in The Washington Post, which Depp claims made it difficult for him to bag roles in the industry, although Heard did not mention his name in the piece. In the most recent developments, Depp's estate manager Tara Roberts took the stand virtually and testified about Heard's violence against Depp.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial latest developments

Depp's estate manager of his private island in the Bahamas took the stand virtually and recalled when Heard and Depp once came to her office during their trip to the island, which she called 'odd', according to a report by the Independent. Roberts then revealed that she and her colleague followed the duo to their home, where they were heard arguing loudly. Heard reportedly called Depp a 'washed up' actor during the argument and mentioned he would die old and lonely. Depp in turn said that she hit him with a can. Depp's estate manager also mentioned that Heard later apologised and began pulling at his clothes and yelling at him. Roberts then intervened and took Depp to a café, while her colleague took Heard to the house.

Roberts was then cross-examined by Heard’s lawyer, who asked her to recall an incident, in which Depp had been drinking and passed out after he fell on the sand in the Bahamas. She mentioned that the actor was on a hammock when it overturned and he fell off it. Roberts mentioned she helped the actor get back up and ensured he was alright.

Watch a glimpse from the trial here:

Tara Roberts, #JohnnyDepp's island estate manager, recalled an incident between Johnny Depp and #AmberHeard where Depp accused Heard of hitting him with a can. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/3yNC5dA4kq — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 26, 2022

Earlier, during Depp's testimony, the actor's letter to Paige Heard, Amber Heard's mother was presented in court. In the letter, he referred to himself as an 'old junkie' and mentioned that Amber had been looking out for him. He mentioned she had the 'strength of a thousand men' and hailed her 'heroism'. According to AP, speaking about Heard, he wrote in the letter, "Never a second has gone by that she didn't look out for me to have her eyes on me to make sure that I was ok".

