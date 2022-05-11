Johnny Depp's Ex Jennifer Grey Reacts To Viral Trial Clips; 'I Don't Recognise The Person'

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently in the midst of a legal battle in Fairfax, Virginia, and highlights from their ongoing trial have been making headlines. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star's ex Jennifer Grey recently appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to discuss her memoir Out of the Corner.

During her appearance, she also commented about the ongoing trial and mentioned that although she has not watched it completely, she has seen some of the viral clips that have surfaced online.

Jennifer Grey on Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

Jennifer Grey, who was earlier engaged to Johnny Depp, was shown a picture of the duo from the past and mentioned she did not recognize him from the clips she has seen online from the trial. She mentioned she has not watched the ongoing trial at all but has come across a few clips on social media. She mentioned she doesn't recognize him from the clips and that watching them makes her sad. She stated she did not understand what was happening and that all she wanted was for 'everyone to be okay'.

According to Entertainment Weekly, she said, "I will say that I haven't watched any of it. I don't even know how to. I don't even know how to get Court TV. I don't even know where it would be. But from clips or things that I've come across, I don't recognize the person. It's nothing to do with anything that I've ever experienced, and it makes me sad. I don't understand what's going on, and I just want everyone to be okay"

The Dirty Dancing star had earlier spoken about the trial to Entertainment Tonight and mentioned that the trial broke her heart, for all the parties involved. She said, "All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved. I just think it’s sad and I wish it was resolved and I just wish everybody well." The actor also wrote about Depp in her memoir and called him 'ridiculously beautiful' as she recalled the time they spent together.

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

The trial between Depp and Heard began when Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against his ex for an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about domestic violence. Although she did not name Depp in the article, he claims that it made it difficult for him to land roles in the industry.

The duo sparked dating rumours in 2011 and soon got married in 2015 before Heard filed for divorce, which was finalised in 2016.

(Image: AP)