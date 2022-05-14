Johnny Depp’s Instagram Handle Sees Jump In Followers Since Legal Battle With Amber Heard

Johnny Depp enjoys a massive fan following which is quite evident from the actor's social media handles. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor's Instagram handle has seen a spike in followers since the legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The Aquaman actor is being sued by Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed. The hearing began on April 11, 2022, as Heard filed a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp.

The high-profile defamation trial has divided social media into two parts, but Johnny Depp is garnering more love and support from fans around the globe than Amber Heard and the former's Instagram followers are proof of it.

Johnny Depp crosses 10 million followers on Instagram

After making his debut on the photo-blogging site in April 2020, the Mortdecai actor's followers racked up to over 1 million in no time. At the beginning of his legal case with Heard, his Instagram followers were over 5.8 million, but within a year, Depp hit 10 million followers. Right now, Amber Heard has around 4.5 million followers, while Johnny Depp, on the other hand, crossed over 16 million followers. To be precise, he has 16.9 million followers currently.

Fans react to Depp's last post

Johnny Depp shared his last post in February this year. The post's caption read, "In 2019, just before the pandemic struck, we made a film about giving a voice to those that have none. Such a theme feels more important today than ever. With all love and respect to the strong, beautiful and brave people of Minamata. Their story is out in U.S. theatres today."

Amid the legal tussle, the post witnessed several reactions with a fan commenting, "You have many fans in Iran .you are a good person. We love you," another one wrote, "Damn, people, get freak now about Johnny. That's good. amber blocked comments. Hope that Johnny comes back to cinemas. Big up."

Johnny Depp's fans greet him with gifts & cards outside the court

Last week, a video did rounds on social media which saw Johnny Depp receiving gifts and cards from his fans who were waiting outside the Virginia courthouse, where the Alice In Wonderland actor is fighting a legal battle with Amber Heard. A fan even gifted Depp a briefcase, while others held his hands and posed for selfies. In the video, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor could be seen waving at his fans from inside his car. When Amber Heard's car rolled up into the driveway, no one seemed to bother and here is proof of it. Watch the video here:

Courthouse footage of Johnny Depp showing up at the court house vs Amber Heard showing up pic.twitter.com/RuDM0KnFnz — amber heard anti account (@bigbossboze) May 4, 2022

