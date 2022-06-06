Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Flooded With Offers From Talent Agencies: Report

Johnny Depp is not the only one winning after his high-profile defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard as his associate lawyer Camille Vasquez is enjoying attention from talent agencies. Since the beginning of the lawsuit on April 11, Vasquez stole the limelight due to her fiery questioning style and strong presence in the courtroom. She also grabbed headlines for her bond with Depp during the trial.

Her popularity did not die down even after the trial ended. Days after Depp's big win, new reports suggest that the California-based attorney has caught the eye of talent agencies who are battling to hire her.

Talent agencies seek Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez

As per a report from The New York Post, talent agencies are battling to hire Vasquez as they recognize her potential post defamation suit. Describing her as 'unicorn', the report claimed, ''Talent agents are circling Camille because they recognize that she is the unicorn — a smart, savvy, poised attorney whose impactful performance during the trial propelled her to a rare level of visibility. And the fact that she is a woman of colour is an added bonus.”

Furthermore, The New York Post also reported that the 37-year-old attorney is being flooded with offers from traditional TV networks and cable channels. A former network executive familiar with the offers told the outlet, "Camille is inarguably a great voice to weigh in on legal matters and networks are naturally chomping at the bit to speak with her about on-air opportunities."

More on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard suit

Following his win in the defamation trial, Depp issued a lengthy note to express his happiness over the end of the ordeal. He wrote, ''Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people, who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye."

''It had already travelled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled", Depp added.

Image: Twitter/@FGR_ADAM/FlorestaJesel