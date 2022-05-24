Johnny Depp's Lawyer Responds As Expert Compares Amber's Career To Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently in the midst of a legal battle in Fairfax, Virginia, which began on April 11 and is being streamed live across the globe. Several explosive statements from the ongoing trial have made headlines in the recent past.

In a recent development, according to the Independent, Johnny Depp’s lawyer has reacted to entertainment consultant Kathryn Arnold's statement that compared Heard's career to Hollywood stars including Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot and Zendaya.

Johnny Depp's lawyer reacts to consultant's comparison of Heard to Hollywood stars

Entertainment consultant Kathryn Arnold analysed Heard's career and mentioned that she would have enjoyed the same success in her career as Momoa, Zendaya and Gal Gadot, if not for Depp’s 'smear campaign' against her. She compared Amber's career before and after Adam Waldman accused the actor of orchestrating an 'abuse hoax' in 2020 as he spoke to Daily Mail.

She said, "When you look at the time frame of when the Waldman statements came out [in 2020], and you look at what was going on with Ms Heard’s career prior to the statement and what happened after the statement, it’s very clear to make that correlation," as she took the stand on May 23. She believed that Heard's career would have been on an 'upward trajectory' if not for Depp's 'hoax allegations', as per the Independent. She also mentioned that the actor's career had been following a 'steady rise' with her involvement in Aquaman and Aquaman 2.

Johnny Depp's lawyer reacted to Kathryn Arnold's statement and mentioned that her comparison was off. The lawyer mentioned this was because the actors she compared Heard to had signed deals with blockbuster franchises and had 'higher profile careers' than Heard did in 2020.

Amber Heard on her Aquaman 2 role

The actor took the stand earlier this week and opened up about her role in the film being cut significantly as she battled with her ex-husband in court. She said, "I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film." She revealed that she was given new versions of the film's script that included fewer scenes featuring her.

