Johnny Depp's Lawyers Claim Verdict Does Not Have 'negative' Impact On 'MeToo' Movement

One of the biggest takeaways of the high-profile defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was the voice it provided to the male victims of domestic violence. The $50 million lawsuit ended up in Depp's favour winning him the support of a majority of the people. However, on the other hand, netizens did not take Heard's serious allegations of physical and sexual violence very kindly and she became the victim of further abuse on social media through trolling.

During the course of the six-week trial, Heard became a subject of trolls, memes, and comical enactments of her testimonies. Post the trial loss, Heard put out a statement claiming that the trial verdict ''sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.''

Now, Depp's lawyer recently explained how the verdict does not harm the #MeToo movement'.

Johnny Depp's lawyer claims verdict doesn't harm #MeToo movement

As per a report from Variety, the 58-year-old actor's lawyers Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez made an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America where they talked about the trial. George Stephanopoulos brought up the debate of the aftermath of the verdict and paraphrased victims’ advocate groups claiming that the verdict will have ''a chilling effect on domestic violence victims and it’s a blow to the #MeToo movement.”

In response to the statement, Camille Vasquez, who remained in the center of the spotlight throughout the trial due to her fierce position in the cross-questioning sessions, stated, ''I think our response to that is we encourage any victim to come forward,” She also stressed that 'domestic violence does not have a gender'. She also affirmed that the verdict does not have 'any negative impact on the #MeToo movement'.

''We believe that the verdict speaks for itself, the facts are what they were, the jury made a unanimous decision based on those facts,'' Vasquez concluded.

Meanwhile, as per a report from People, Amber Heard's spokesperson issued a new statement claiming that the 'rights of women are moving backward. ''As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward. The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is ... be afraid to stand up and speak out,'' the statement read.

Image: Twitter/@MattStoneABC