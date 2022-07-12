Johnny Depp's Legal Team Calls Amber Heard’s Mistrial Claims Baseless; Here's All About It

Amber Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp recently went head-to-head in a high-profile defamation case, before the jury declared a verdict favouring her ex-husband Depp. As Heard earlier urged the court to dismiss the verdict and claimed it was a mistrial while ordering a new case, Depp’s legal team recently responded to the claims and called them baseless.

Johnny Depp’s legal team responds to Amber Heard’s claims

Amber Heard’s team earlier appealed for the verdict favouring Depp to be dismissed with her attorney Elaine Bredehoft stating, "Depp proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms Heard’s statements were actually false." In response to the same, Depp’s legal team argued that Heard’s request for a mistrial should be rejected.

Variety recently obtained the court documents in which Depp’s attorney claimed that Amber Heard had identified no legitimate basis to set aside in any respect the jury's decision. It was further mentioned that the verdict was well supported by the overwhelming evidence, consistent with the law, and should not be set aside. Adding to it, it was further requested that the court should reject Heard’s baseless contention.

The document read, "Though understandably displeased with the outcome of trial, Ms. Heard has identified no legitimate basis to set aside in any respect the jury's decision. Here, the verdict was well supported by the overwhelming evidence, consistent with the law, and should not be set aside. Mr. Depp respectfully submits that the Court should deny Ms. Heard's Post-Trial Motions, which verge into the frivolous. The court should reject Ms. Heard's baseless contention that the damages award was excessive and supported by evidence.”

Depp’s attorney also reacted to Amber Heard’s claims about the juror mix-up and stated that the actor’s "desperate, after-the-fact demand for an investigation of Juror 15 based on a purported error in his birth date was misplaced." They further mentioned that the juror was vetted just like every other juror. The team also stated that Heard’s legal team had plenty of time to verify the juror’s information prior to the trial rather than bringing it up after the verdict. They also revealed how Heard claimed that she was aware of the juror mix-up from the start of the trial but chose not to raise the issue in Court.

Image: AP