Johnny Depp's New Look For Next Film Post Defamation Trial Win Leaves Fans Stunned; See

After winning the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, veteran Hollywood star Johnny Depp has now shifted focus to his derailed career. The actor is making attempts to finally bring his professional life back on track. Recently, amidst numerous speculations regarding his upcoming projects, the actor surprised fans with his new looks.

The actor was recently photographed at Paris airport following a costume fitting for his new movie. In the viral pictures that are doing rounds on social media, Johnny was spotted wearing a beige jacket with a new braided hairstyle and a clean-shaven look. The actor who left fans shocked with his new looks was seen waving at them at the airport.

Johnny Depp leaves fans amazed with his new looks

The pictures showed him making his way towards the car as he moved out of the airport while smiling and waving at fans gathered in large numbers. The 59-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star also wore a pair of dark sunglasses and a brown fedora hat matching his hair.

An Instagram user commented on Johnny’s new look shared on a fan account, and wrote, “Johnny is perfect”. Soon, his appearance met with various responses from fans who were amazed to see his new look. One of the netizens who were in awe of his new style wrote, "You are my hero," while another wrote, "Looking very fresh-faced." A third user chimed in and wrote, "Mr, Depp, looking super-duper."

Putting all speculations to rest about Johnny's possible's association with Disney for the expansion of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, his agency refuted all reports. Denying reports that Johnny will be collaborating with Disney after almost four years, the rep told NBC News, "This is made up." For the unversed, Poptopic had cited an industry insider as its source, claiming that Disney will be offering Depp a $301 million contract deal for appearing in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise as well as a Disney+ series. The source had also told the website that," Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp," and added, "They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for other Pirates film or two."

IMAGE: Instagram/johnny_depp_fan___