Johnny Depp's Quiz: Take This Quiz To Know How Well You Know The Iconic Actor

Johnny Depp is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. He has starred in several hit films and has a huge fan base across the globe. His most popular movies include Cry-Baby, Dead Man, Sleepy Hollow, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Here is a Johnny Depp quiz to test your knowledge:

Johnny Depp Quiz

What is the full name of Johnny Depp?

Daniel Danny Depp

John Christopher Depp II

John Christopher Depp

John Christopher Solomon Depp II

Johnny Depp and his wife Amber Heard met on the sets of which movie?

"Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas"

"The Rum Diary"

"For No Good Reason”

“Good Job For No Reason”

What is Johnny Depp’s debut Hollywood film?

"Platoon"

"A Nightmare on Elm Street"

"Cry-Baby"

“Moon Shine In L.A.”

In which year was Johnny Depp named as the highest-paid actor by Guinness World Records?

2008

2012

1996

2000

Johnny Depp once stated that he had tortured his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. During which film shoot did this incident take place?

“Finding Neverland"

"Benny & Joon"

"What's Eating Gilbert Grape"

"Black Mass"

For which of the following films did actor Johnny Depp and Tim Burton collaborate for the first time?

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

"Edward Scissorhands"

"Sleepy Hollow"

“Queen Victoria’s Revenge”

What is the name of Johnny Depp's yacht?

Vajoliroja

Queen Anne's Revenge

Jolly Roger

The Brig Unicorn

What is the name of the private island that Johnny Depp brought back in the year 2004?

Treasure Island

Little Hall's Pond Cay

Hamilton Island

Master Buster Island

ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident



Where is the private island owned by Johnny Depp?

Bahamas

Greece

Fiji

Florida Keys

Johnny Depp was part of a band once. What is the name of the band?

The Kids

P

Rock City Angels

Six-Gun Method

Johnny Depp has claimed that he is from one of the following Native American communities:

Mohawk

Cherokee

Iroquois

Shawnee

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood



Johnny Depp dropped out of high school to pursue music:

True

False

In which year did Johnny Depp turn 50 years old?

2012

2013

2014

2019

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof



Johnny Depp has 2 Oscars:

True

False

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern



ANSWERS:

John Christopher Depp II

"The Rum Diary"

"A Nightmare on Elm Street"

2012

"What's Eating Gilbert Grape"

"Edward Scissorhands"

Vajoliroja

Little Hall's Pond Cay

Bahamas

The Kids

Cherokee

True

2013

False

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.