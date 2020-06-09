Johnny Depp's Quiz: Take This Quiz To Know How Well You Know The Iconic Actor

Johnny Depp is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. He has starred in several hit films and has a huge fan base across the globe. His most popular movies include Cry-Baby, Dead Man, Sleepy Hollow, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Here is a Johnny Depp quiz to test your knowledge:
Johnny Depp Quiz
What is the full name of Johnny Depp?
- Daniel Danny Depp
- John Christopher Depp II
- John Christopher Depp
- John Christopher Solomon Depp II
Johnny Depp and his wife Amber Heard met on the sets of which movie?
- "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas"
- "The Rum Diary"
- "For No Good Reason”
- “Good Job For No Reason”
What is Johnny Depp’s debut Hollywood film?
- "Platoon"
- "A Nightmare on Elm Street"
- "Cry-Baby"
- “Moon Shine In L.A.”
In which year was Johnny Depp named as the highest-paid actor by Guinness World Records?
Johnny Depp once stated that he had tortured his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. During which film shoot did this incident take place?
- “Finding Neverland"
- "Benny & Joon"
- "What's Eating Gilbert Grape"
- "Black Mass"
For which of the following films did actor Johnny Depp and Tim Burton collaborate for the first time?
- "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"
- "Edward Scissorhands"
- "Sleepy Hollow"
- “Queen Victoria’s Revenge”
What is the name of Johnny Depp's yacht?
- Vajoliroja
- Queen Anne's Revenge
- Jolly Roger
- The Brig Unicorn
What is the name of the private island that Johnny Depp brought back in the year 2004?
- Treasure Island
- Little Hall's Pond Cay
- Hamilton Island
- Master Buster Island
Where is the private island owned by Johnny Depp?
- Bahamas
- Greece
- Fiji
- Florida Keys
Johnny Depp was part of a band once. What is the name of the band?
- The Kids
- P
- Rock City Angels
- Six-Gun Method
Johnny Depp has claimed that he is from one of the following Native American communities:
- Mohawk
- Cherokee
- Iroquois
- Shawnee
Johnny Depp dropped out of high school to pursue music:
In which year did Johnny Depp turn 50 years old?
Johnny Depp has 2 Oscars:
ANSWERS:
- John Christopher Depp II
- "The Rum Diary"
- "A Nightmare on Elm Street"
- 2012
- "What's Eating Gilbert Grape"
- "Edward Scissorhands"
- Vajoliroja
- Little Hall's Pond Cay
- Bahamas
- The Kids
- Cherokee
- True
- 2013
- False
