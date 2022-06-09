'Johnny Vs Amber': Lawyers Camille Vasquez And Ben Chew To Appear In Docuseries' Sequel

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial has come to an end with the Pirates Of The Caribbean star claiming a clear victory over his ex-wife. While Johnny is enjoying the overwhelming love and adulation of his fans, the actor's legal counsel Camille Vasquez and Benjamin G. Chew have also established their own fandom.

The lawyers have been roped in by Discovery+ U.K to feature in its doc-series about Johnny and Amber's court case. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they'll be talking in detail about the trial in the second series of Johnny vs Amber, which would also have testimonies and interviews with Heard's representatives.

Lawyers Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew to appear in Johnny vs Amber sequel

Announced last month, the two-part docuseries comes as a follow up to the first one, which chronicled Johnny Depp's 2020 defamation trial in the UK. The sequel will be based on the Fairfax County trial, where Depp has been awarded a net of $8.35 million against Amber. Each episode will be detailing one side of the argument with appearances by key witnesses, family, friends and lawyers.

Warner Bros. Discovery UK's Clare Laycock said in a statement, "When we commissioned Johnny vs Amber for Discovery+, we knew that we were tackling a very sensitive case but one with a huge global profile and interest that would resonate with our audience." He stated how Johnny vs Amber part one has been 'one of the most successful unscripted' originals by Discovery+ ever since it premiered in December last year.

For the uninitiated, Depp has earlier lost a UK libel lawsuit against the Sun newspaper, which referred to the actor as a "wife-beater" in an article. The Sun claimed that the article was accurate, with the judge later pronouncing that the elements of the article were "substantially true", according to BBC. Mr Justice Nicol found 12 of the 14 alleged incidents to have occurred.

The recent trial, on the other hand, proved that Heard had in fact defamed Depp in her 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post. Depp's lawyers have also said that the star's victory gave him his life back after six years.

