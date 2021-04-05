'Joji' Trailer Reactions: Fans Give Big Thumbs Up To Fahadh Faasil's Movie Trailer

Fahadh Faasil's Joji's highly-anticipated trailer was out on April 2, 2021. According to the trailer, the movie will focus on the lives of Joji and his family. Joji, played by Fahadh Faasil, is an engineering dropout and is perceived as a "failure" by his father. The youngest son of the rich plantation owner dreams of being a rich NRI in this crime thriller. Soon after its release, fans instantly took to their social media handles to share their reactions to the new trailer.

Fans react to Joji trailer

On YouTube, Fahadh Faasil's movie Joji received all the love. Fans were especially happy to see "highly underrated yet talented actors" like Baburaj and Shammi Thilakan being given pivotal roles. They called it "freshness" in the trailer. As Joji's cast overall received a major thumbs up from fans, the technicians including DOP, editors and cinematographers too were praised in the comment section. Over the course of the Easter weekend, Fahadh Fasil's Joji trailer received more than 7 million views and 49,000 likes on YouTube.

On Twitter, the Joji trailer got fans all excited for the movie to be released on April 7, 2021. Shammi Thilakan and Baburaj were once again showered with compliments for their phenomenal acting skills. Fahadh Faasil's fans too praised the actor and expressed their eagerness to watch the new movie. While most fans loved the new trailer, some were not as satisfied and gave a big "thumbs down".

While many search for stories in epics, underworld, american psyco thrillers, korean, iranian movies, One story teller finds them around you, evrywhere! #SyamPushkaran for you folks!

Oppam ayaal manasil kanunnath nammalk maanathu kanich tharunna #DileeshPothan #JojiOnPrime #FaFa https://t.co/LxbslowvaJ — FairNSquare (@FairNSquare9) April 2, 2021

Fahadh Faasil's, aka FaFa, fans were quick to fill the Instagram post's comment section with loads of love for the actor, calling him "pure brilliance". Another called his character in the movie "insane". Others dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. The trailer received more than 58,000 views on Instagram.

Fans can watch Joji on Amazon Prime on April 7, 2021. The movie will feature Fahadh Faasil in the lead with Unnimaya Prasad, Baburaj and Shammi Thilakan in pivotal roles next to him. Joji is set to join the long list of films inspired by Shakespeare's Macbeth. Joji will be available in more than 240 countries. The film is directed by Dileesh Pothan, written by Syam Pushkaran and bankrolled by Bhavan Studios with Working Class Hero and Fahadh Faasil and Friends.

(Promo Image Source: Amazon Prime India Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.