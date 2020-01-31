Union Budget
Union Budget
'Jojo Rabbit' Being Praised By The Internet, Netizens Call It Oscar Worthy

Hollywood News

Jojo Rabbit is a film based on the Hitler era. Here is why people across the world have been liking the film. Read all about the film and the viewers' reaction.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
jojo

Jojo Rabbit is a recent film which is being loved by the audience across the globe. It is a film based on a boy in the era of Hitler. The movie is being loved for the plot and execution and has been receiving some great reviews.

Netizens love Jojo Rabbit

The film is about a child whose mother gives shelter to a Jewish girl. The events that follow is what happened when the kid finds out. Most netizens are of the opinion that the film deserves an Academy award. Have a look at what the people have been saying about the film.

Read Jennifer Lopez To Scarlett Johansson: Best Dressed Celebs At SAG Awards 2020

Also read Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' New Trailer Gives Major Spoiler About Villain

About Jojo Rabbit

Jojo Rabbit is a film which released in November 2019. The film has been written and directed by Taika Waititi. It stars actors like Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, and Scarlett Johansson in key roles.

Image Courtesy: KinoCheck International YouTube

Read Florence Pugh Shares The Text She Sent To Scarlett Johansson For Oscar Nomination\

Also read Scarlett Johansson’s 'Black Widow' Special Look Released | WATCH

 

 

