'Jojo Rabbit' Being Praised By The Internet, Netizens Call It Oscar Worthy

Jojo Rabbit is a recent film which is being loved by the audience across the globe. It is a film based on a boy in the era of Hitler. The movie is being loved for the plot and execution and has been receiving some great reviews.

Netizens love Jojo Rabbit

The film is about a child whose mother gives shelter to a Jewish girl. The events that follow is what happened when the kid finds out. Most netizens are of the opinion that the film deserves an Academy award. Have a look at what the people have been saying about the film.

I saw it in a packed cinema with families laughing and crying in turn - what starts in a massive exercise in full-throttle whimsy ends up having a broken heart that fills the room. It's a proper, singular vision, that I will re-watch every year #JojoRabbit — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) January 27, 2020

#JoJoRabbit was weirdly heart-warming. There are moments where you laugh, shiver and cry. I learnt more about the reality people lived in during that period. I really liked it. Can’t wait to watch again. pic.twitter.com/ZIn5mCg1qM — Joseph Marshall (@JoeMarshall1994) January 23, 2020

Wonderful movie! I would like all of you to see it. Perfect for the times we’re living in now! #JoJoRabbit pic.twitter.com/HsbHUCvYJW — Rick Friel (@rickfriel) January 30, 2020

#JojoRabbit is absolute perfection. @TaikaWaititi has crafted something so beautiful that it hurts. pic.twitter.com/3BjsRORaLY — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) January 26, 2020

Such a great movie - loved it! #JojoRabbit pic.twitter.com/apXkhxAVgt — Alice in Crazyland (@BeeEurope) January 25, 2020

After being punished by @TaikaWaititi with extra waiting time, I finally saw #JojoRabbit and liked it a lot. Funny, heartbreaking and harrowing at the same time. Great acting btw and thank you for that gif! pic.twitter.com/7xz8oENJqk — Oliver Wolf (@LaoChe) January 29, 2020

About Jojo Rabbit

Jojo Rabbit is a film which released in November 2019. The film has been written and directed by Taika Waititi. It stars actors like Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, and Scarlett Johansson in key roles.

Image Courtesy: KinoCheck International YouTube

