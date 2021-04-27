JoJo Siwa Bids Tearful 'goodbye' To Long-distance Girlfriend Kylie Prew

The "happiest human alive" is in tears. On April 26, 2021, JoJo Siwa took to her Instagram Stories to post a cryptic picture of herself dressed in a red Coca-Cola hoodie heavily weeping. The caption read, "I. Don't. like. Saying. Goodbye." Naturally, Siwa received many questions from her fans about the cryptic post.

"You guys are confused on why I was crying in the last story.. and I just want to clarify, nothing happened, we're just in long-distance and we had to say good-bye today and I'm sad" she said, hinting towards her girlfriend Kylie Prew. A sobbing JoJo, who was slowly recovering from saying goodbye to her girlfriend, explained, "This happens every time we say goodbye and I wish we didn't have to ever... but we do and it just makes... saying "hi" to each other even special". She calmed her followers who were panicking and reassured them that they were not breaking up, "It's the reality of long-distance, it's very very very hard but it's the most worth it ever."

JoJo Siwa sobs bitterly while bidding goodbye to girlfriend Kylie

Earlier this year, JoJo Siwa had come out as pansexual. She told People, "it was the first time that I've felt so personally happy". The Youtuber then mentioned a few details of her girlfriend on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon calling her "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world". In February, she finally revealed her girlfriend's identity to the world.

Introducing Kylie Prew as "seriously... the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world", JoJo Siwa told her 10 million Instagram followers about Prew. The post not only served as an appreciation and introduction post for the couple but also marked their one month anniversary together.

JoJo Siwa introduces her girlfriend to the world

This year JoJo Siwa celebrated her very first Valentine's Day with Kylie. In an Instagram post, she gushed over how much she loved her girlfriend. She said that she was grateful to have Kylie in her life and have fallen in love with her as she makes her smile 24/7. She also claimed that Prew was the only one in the world who could make her as happy as she is.

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew's first Valentine's Day

(Promo Image Source: JoJo Siwa Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.