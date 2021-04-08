JoJo Siwa Talks About Facing Backlash After Coming Out As A Member Of The LGBTQ+ Community

Internet sensation JoJo Siwa has been making headlines ever since she came out of the closet and revealed that she is a part of the LGBTQ+ community. The 17-year-old performer who started her career very early on as a dancer on Dance Moms also revealed that she is in a long-distance relationship with her girlfriend, Kylie. Here is everything you need to know about her relationship and why she couldn't sleep for days after coming out of the closet.

JoJo Siwa talks about being a part of the LGBTQ+ community

In an interview with People, JoJo Siwa shared her experience and what it was like for her after admitting to the world that she belonged to the LGBTQ+ community. Siwa stated that she thought that all the comments would be nice and supportive but they weren't. She added that a lot of people commented on her posts saying that they would never buy her merch again or that they wouldn't let their kids watch her content. JoJo said that all these things did affect her and she couldn't sleep for three days after that.

Talking further about it, the 17-year-old dancer said that she doesn't want people to watch her videos or buy her merchandise if they aren't going to support the LGBTQ+ community. One week after Siwa came out, she opened up about being in a relationship with her girlfriend. JoJo Siwa's girlfriend, Kylie Prew, and she have been dating for quite some time now and were in a long-distance relationship. However, the Dance Moms alum says that she still doesn't know what she would label herself as.

Siwa mentioned that she hasn't figured out what she is yet. She claimed that she has a joke and that because her girlfriend's name is Kylie, she calls herself Ky-sexual. On a serious note, she explained that she probably identifies as pansexual because that is how she has been her whole life, stating that her human is her human. Siwa has been having the best time ever with her girlfriend since coming out. She even talked about them falling in love and revealed how supportive Kylie is.

Image Credits: JoJo Siwa's Instagram Account