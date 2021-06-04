Jojo Siwa's Pride Month Party Reportedly Goes Wrong After A Guest Had An Overdose

LGBTQ+ community celebrates June as Pride Month every year. Singer and YouTuber Jojo Siwa threw a party at her house to commemorate the occasion. However, her extravaganza event took a dark turn when police were called for a possible overdose case.

JoJo Siwa's party for Pride Month 2021 takes a scary turn

According to TMZ, cops and paramedics responded to a call for a possible overdose from JoJo's home in the San Fernando Valley. The incident happened a little past 8 pm. The daily stated that a member connected to the party claims that a guy showed up to the event "high", and in "pretty rough" shape. The person was then taken to the hospital, and the police have determined there was no crime committed. There is no news on the health of the man, yet.

JoJo Siwa held a huge rainbow-themed bash at her house. It was attended by her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, her parents, friends, and a few colleague influencers, including Tana Mongeau. The party had a decked-out pool and kitchen, a bounce house, a bedazzled piano, a rainbow-coloured dog, and much more. Check out some videos from JoJo Siwa's party.

JoJo Siwa she declared her love for her 18-year-old girlfriend Kylie Prew during her interview with People. She mentioned that Kylie "never cares" what the internet says about them. The YouTuber noted that it is nice to have somebody in her life like that.

JoJo Siwa added that she still doesn't know what she is and she wants to figure it out. She joked that as her girlfriend's name is Kylie she is "Ky-sexual" now. The artist stated that doesn't know if she is bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, or straight. Siwa asserted that she always says gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because she thinks the keyword is cool. She noted that technically she would say that she is pansexual because that's how she has always been her whole life. For her, it's like, "my human is my human," she said.

IMAGE: ITSJOJOSIWA INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.