Joker 2: A Sequel With Joaquin Phoenix's 'Clown Prince Of Crime' In Early Development?

The script of Joker 2 is reportedly being co-written by the writer/director of the original movie, Todd Phillips, who has been brought on board by the WB officials in order to jumpstart the work on the sequel. This news comes several days after the reports which claimed that Joaquin Phoenix, who played the titular DC villain will be seen reprising his role, surfaced onto the internet. The first film, which was supposed to be a one-off standalone feature presentation, ended with several open endings and left the possibility of a Joker sequel film hanging in the balance. Additionally, the multiple Academy Award-winning film left the viewers with several questions. The above information has been sourced from an article on ScreenRant that gave the Joker sequel update.

A little about the scenes of the 2019 film that could be elaborated in Joker 2:

The final few moments of the film see Phoenix's Arthur Fleck running around within the confines of Arkham State Hospital, after escaping a therapy session and leaving bloody footprints in his wake all over, indicating that Joaquin Phoenix as Joker has already taken to the act of mass-murdering. One beat in the film also saw his obsession with Zazi Beetz's character, Sophie Dumond, however, it was a romantic angle that wasn't truly explored in the film. Additionally, at one point in the film, the lead Joker cast member, Phoenix, can be seen interacting with a young Bruce Wayne, teasing the upcoming series of clashes that are the highlight of the source material in the comics. However, further information regarding the Joker 2 cast and Joker 2 release date, if the film is being made, that is, is awaited. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Joker:

The film was released on 2nd October 2019. Joker cast list includes the likes of Zazi Beetz, Robert DeNiro, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham, and Bill Camp, amongst others. The 2019 Todd Philips directorial, as is known to many, had earned the makers, including its leading man Phoenix, multiple awards, and was an unforeseen box office success.

Joker trailer:

