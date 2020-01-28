'Joker' Producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff Reveals The 'most Stressful' Scene From The Film

From the colour palette of the movie to Joaquin Phoenix’s acting, the R-rated movie Joker was worth getting nominated for the Oscars, according to several fans and critics. The movie has also crossed the one billion mark. However, the Joker movie had an incredibly stressful moment, which a producer of this Oscar-nominated film has revealed. Emma Tillinger Koskoff, who has worked her way up from working with Martin Scorcese as an assistant to now reaching a point where they are sharing a 2020 Oscar nomination, revealed the most stressful moment from the film. Read on to know more details:

Emma Tillinger Koskoff on Joaquin Phoenix's performance

From day one of principal photography, Koskoff said that this was the most extraordinary acting she has ever had the privilege of watching up close. She said that she was mesmerised for the 57 days of shooting that followed. Emma was sort of glossed over, watching him up there, because she was so proud of him and so happy that he was getting the recognition for this performance, the producer said. The one scene that was very stressful for her was the staircase dance because Joaquin had been working on it for a while, she said.

Koskoff on the 'most stressful' scene in Joker

Koskoff said, "It was also the first time we're seeing the Joker, aside from the reveal in the room. This was an extremely important scene for Joaquin. His privacy while shooting the scene was of paramount importance to him. New York City has no paparazzi laws whatsoever. If you are in a public space, they can literally be at the camera." She said, "Every day they were outside, shooting, and it'd be all over the internet by night. They really wanted to protect this. But there was no way to shield him. And that was the major stress to her."

Joker was one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2019, and was also a hit among the audience. The movie also crossed the billion-dollar mark. It enjoyed a massively successful run in cinemas.

