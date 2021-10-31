Jon Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams Cancel Events After Testing COVID Positive

Musicians Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams recently tested positive for COVID-19. Keeping their health and so for the audience as a priority, the musicians quickly cancelled their events. While Jon Bon Jovi had a concert at Miami Beach, Bryan Adams was scheduled to perform at Tna Turner's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Read further for more details.

The COVID in the US is facing a surge in spread once again. Despite vaccination doses, COVID-19 testing is still a primary practice for any large scale event in the US. As a result, the practice helped Jon Bon Jovi from spreading the virus. As per a report by Deadline, Rocker Jon Bon Jovi was supposed to perform at Miami Beach on October 30. After learning he tested positive for COVID-19, the singer had to cancel the show which had an "acoustic storyteller performance."

The audience had already arrived at the beach when his brother Matt Bongiovi announced to the audience members about the singer's positive test. He announced despite feeling great, the 59-year-old singer could not be part of the show due to his positive test. A representative of the singer further confirmed that the singer was fully vaccinated and was feeling fine. As per Variety, Jovi's event was called Runaway With JBJ and put on Runaway tours, from October 29 to 31. As per the local news station WSVN, other members of Jovi's band did perform at the concert as they tested negative for the virus.

Bryan Adams cancels a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony performance

As per Variety, Bryan Adams had to appear at Tina Turner's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He was supposed to perform various songs, including It's Only Love, a duet of Adam and Turner from 1984's album Reckless. However, he could not as he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to cancel the performance. The test was a part of a protocol that made a negative test necessary for celebs despite vaccination certificates. Bryan Adam's rep told Variety the singer showed no symptoms and is fully vaccinated. In place of Bryan Adams, Keith Urban performed at the ceremony with R&B recording artist H.E.R. to recreate the Turner and Adams' song.

Image: AP