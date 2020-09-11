Jon Gosselin Denies Abusing His Son Collin, Mother Kate Gosselin Says 'enough Is Enough'

Jon Gosselin's son Collin Gosselin accused his father of punching and kicking him. According to PEOPLE, a child abuse investigation has been launched against Jon. However, Jon Gosselin is denying claims that he was abusive to his 16-year-old son Collin Gosselin. In response to Jon Gosselin's controversy, his team shared a report on behalf of the star with E! News. The report read as:

"No charges have been filed against him and there's no ongoing CYS investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs".

Collin Gosselin accuses father Jon of abuse

As stated by PEOPLE, the County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services has reported the incident to Collin's mom, Kate Gosselin. She has been notified for an open investigation into an alleged violent incident between Jon and the teenager that took place earlier this month. As mentioned in the CYS report, reviewed by the portal, the allegation is of "causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching".

However, the report does not mention Jon Gosselin's name as the alleged perpetrator of the abuse. But the charge is consistent with Colin Gosselin's Instagram post that his father "beat" him, posted last week.

According to PEOPLE, Colin Gosselin's Instagram post read as,

"Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar."

Collin Gosselin's mother Kate Gosselin has also made a statement about the news. She told PEOPLE that she doesn't want her children around him and 'enough is enough'. She also added that she is not willing to hear any excuses from anyone, not from Collin's father, Jon or not from local law enforcement and not even from the court personnel whose job is supposedly to ensure the best interests of her children. There is a child abuse law, PA 23, section 8 that states that doing any of the following, regardless of whether it causes injury, is child abuse, and first on that list is kicking, Katee Gosselin concluded.

