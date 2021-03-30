Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg, & Others To Guest Star In Marvel's 'M.O.D.O.K.'

M.O.D.O.K. is an upcoming stop motion and adult animated series. Based on the titular Marvel Comics character, it is created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt for Hulu. Now, the makers have shared about new members joining the series as guest stars, along with an exclusive action-packed clip.

Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg, Bill Hader, Nathan Fillion, joins Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. voice cast

During the virtual WonderCon, the makers revealed several M.O.D.O.K. guest stars. The animated series will feature Jon Hamm as the voice of Iron Man. Additionally, Whoopi Goldberg will voice the supervillain Poundcakes and Nathan Fillion is superhero Wonder Man. Bill Hader as part of M.O.D.O.K guest stars will take on two characters, The Leader and Angar the Screamer.

M.O.D.O.K. creator Jordon Blum also shared an exclusive clip from the show. It features the titular supervillain fighting Monica Rappaccini. The two use many deadly weapons against each other. The video has them turning into animals, using Pokemon-like battle style, and then becoming a 2D version of themselves. Take a look at the whole panel conversation with the cast and the creator, along with the clip in the end.

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Official Synopsis

In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. voice cast has Patton Oswalt (Young Adult) as the titular character George Tarleton. Aimee Garcia (Lucifer) voices the supervillain’s wife, Jodie Tarleton. Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog) is his socially awkward 12-year-old son, Lou Tarleton. Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is the main character’s popular 17-year-old daughter, Melissa Tarleton. Wendi McLendon-Covey voices Monica Rappaccini, M.O.D.O.K's workplace arch-nemesis whom he is forced to work with. Beck Bennet as Austin Van Der Sleet, Jon Daly as Super-Adaptoid, and Sam Richardson as Gary are also part of the animated series.

M.O.D.O.K. will consist of 10 episodes, with all of them releasing at the same time. The series is speculated to not be a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and it is just a solo animated outing. It will arrive on Hulu on May 21, 2021.

