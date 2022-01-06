Jon Stewart Clarifies & Hits Out After Claims He Accused JK Rowling Of 'anti-Semitism'

Jon Stewart expressed his displeasure over media reports that alleged that he accused JK Rowling of being anti-Semitic. The comedian-writer clarified that he did make any accusations, and did not think the fantasy franchise Harry Potter was anti-Semitic.

He said that the comments in his podcast, from December 2021, were made in a light-hearted manner and that he loved the franchise. Stewart said that the comments were taken out of context. He singled out one magazine, which reported it in an aforementioned way, and lashed out at them.

Jon Stewart clarifies after claims he accused JK Rowling of being anti-Semitic

Jon Stewart's December 2021 comments about the portrayals of goblins in the Harry Potter franchise led to statements about him accusing the writer, JK Rowling, of anti-Semitism. He said that the characters in the Gringotts Bank were Jews and compared it to anti-Semitic text The Protocols of the Elders of Zion. He termed it as a caricature of a jew' and that Jews were 'thrown in there' to run an underground bank.

Jon Stewart, whose family members are Jewish immigrants to America, in his latest podcast, called the claims reported in the media, especially by one magazine as 'bonkers.'

In the podcast, he says, "We went off on Harry Potter. There is no reasonable person that could have watched it and not seen it as a light-hearted conversation among colleagues, having a laugh and enjoying ourselves about Harry Potter and my experience watching it for the first time in a theatre as a Jewish guy."

He then said, "Hello, I do not think JK Rowling is anti-Semitic. I did not accuse her of being anti-Semitic. I do not think the Harry Potter movies are anti-semitic."

"I really love the Harry Potter movies, probably a bit too much for a gentleman of my considerable age," he quipped.

Slamming the magazine, The Daily Show artist termed their business model as 'arson'.

As more publications joined in, the comedian termed it as 'out of context nonsense.' He stated that the Harry Potter films need not be censored and that JK Rowling need not issue any kind of statement to it.