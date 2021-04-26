Jon Voight Says He Would Love To Work In A Film Directed By Daughter Angelina Jolie

Actor Jon Voight, the father of iconic American actor Angelina Jolie, has now expressed his desire to work in a film directed by his daughter. Voight has appeared in several acclaimed films of the 60s and 70s, including Midnight Cowboy, Deliverance, and Heat. Read on to know what he has to say about being cast in an Angelina Jolie film.

Jon Voight says he would love to be cast in an Angelina Jolie film

In an interview with Ben Mankiewicz on CBS Sunday Morning, Jon Voight reflected on his movies, career, his political views, and a dream partnership with daughter Angelina Jolie. He said that he is proud that his daughter followed in his footsteps and is so good at it, not just as an actor but as a writer, director, too. The veteran actor called Jolie really remarkable. He noted that she has 'got her own thing and got her own way of dealing with things', adding that she is very clear in it.

Jon Voight mentioned that he would love to act under Angelina Jolie's direction. He asserted that she would tough with him, but he is on board to do a movie with his daughter. The father and daughter duo have not been together on the big screen since 2001.

Jon Voight's daughter Angelina Jolie made her acting debut as a child artist in her father's movie Lookin' to Get Out (1982). It was the first time the duo shared the screen. They later collaborated again in the action-adventure movie Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, starring Jolie in the titular role. It was their last appearance with each other on a feature project.

Angelina Jolie has received critical acclaim for many of her performances and won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the 1999 film Girl, Interrupted. She made her directorial debut in 2007 with the documentary movie A Place in Time. Since then, she has helmed five more movies such as In the Land of Blood and Honey, Unbroken, By the Sea, and First They Killed My Father.

Jon Voight has been nominated four times at the Academy Awards and has scored one Oscar for Best Actor in Coming Home. He is known for his work in movies like Midnight Cowboy, Runaway Train, Heat, Anaconda, Enemy of the State, Ali, National Treasure, Tropic Thunder, and many more. His upcoming film is a biographical historical drama Reagan directed by Sean McNamara, scheduled to release next year.

