Actor-director Jonah Hill recently opened up about his evolution during his 20s to 30s while working in Hollywood. The 21 Jump Street actor spoke about how getting overnight success left him with fame but no life skills. The actor also spoke about dropping out of college and realising what it meant years later. Here's what he said:

Jonah Hill on becoming famous overnight and the aftermath

Jonah Hill recently talked about what getting successful overnight at a young age did to him and how he felt about it in his 30s. In an interview with GQ, which also featured frequent collaborator Adam McKay, the actor first described gaining "overnight" success. He said:

It was very overnight for me. Michael Cera and I talk about it all the time. We just had this really rare experience: One day life was one way, and then one day life was a different way.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor and Mid90s director spoke about how at the age of 23, he had "too much power for a young person, and too much autonomy, and not enough life skills." He mentioned how he took a writing job for Bruno with Sacha Baron Cohen, after Superbad, and was then asked to host SNL. He said that he didn't want to leave the writers room but didn't know what to do since it was his first time working for Cohen.

The actor then spoke about dropping out of college in his 20s and realising what it did to him when he reached his 30s. He said:

"I dropped out of college, and I used to not get why people would go to college. Because if you’re ambitious, why would you spend four years just idling? And then I didn’t realize until I turned 30 that what those four years gave all my friends was this wobbling period of how to be a person. I was really advanced professionally but really behind personally. All my 20s, I wasn’t really looking inward. I was just running toward success. Or trying to find success.

Jonah also revealed that not having the necessary life experiences at the right time prevented him from knowing how to value himself. He said that he thought his "seat at the table" was always about making fun of himself. "In comedy, I would be brutal to myself, or allow brutality to me," the actor revealed.

However, over time, Hill said he has learnt how to value himself and that a therapist, recommended to him by Joaquin Phoenix, also helped him understand. Talking about his therapist, the actor said: