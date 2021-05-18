Jonas Brothers To Compete Against Each Other In Upcoming Special With 'Olympics' Theme

Jonas Brothers are gearing up to appear in the upcoming NBC special show which has the theme of the Olympics. With the title of Olympic Dreams, the show will witness the three brothers appearing alongside each other which has different content in store for the audience. However, unlike the band’s other ventures, this show will make them compete against each other rather than work together. The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Jonas Brothers where the premiere date of the show was also revealed. Following is the tweet where the band has confirmed this news, along with other interesting details about this show.

Jonas Brothers to participate at an Olympic-themed special

According to today.com, the Jonas Brothers band that consisting of the three siblings, Nick, Kevin and Joe, will compete against one another in the show which will last for an hour. A tweet sent out by the band asked the fans to join them as they “live out” their “Olympic dreams”. The show will be airing on July 21 which falls on a Wednesday, with the band telling their fans that they are “not going to want to miss this”.

You're not going to want to miss this 😎 Join us as we live out our “Olympic Dreams” Wednesday, July 21st at 8/7c on @nbc!! pic.twitter.com/mhhcEnogH6 — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 17, 2021

The tweet also features one of the first posters of this special, which shows the trio posing for the camera while sporting athletic outfits. The three brothers shall receive training from some of the top athletes from Team USA. While the show will feature some of the best competitors from the country, Jonas Brothers will only be competing against each other. While not much has been revealed about the exact nature of their competition, further details regarding the same are expected to be made available soon, along with the names of the athletes and competitors who will be appearing in this special.

The announcement has come as exciting news for the group’s fans, who have sent all kinds of intrigued reactions to this announcement. While most of them said that they “can’t wait” for this special, others asked for updates regarding their upcoming tours. Jonas Brothers had earlier broken up for a brief period since 2013 to pursue their individual careers. However, they have now joined forces once again with their recent album Happiness Begins.

