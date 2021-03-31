Jonathan Bennett Recalls Toll Of Homophobic Bullying At School & How Doing Theater Helped

Jonathan Bennett, the actor who is famous for portraying the character of Aaron Samuels from the hit film Mean Girls, quite recently opened up about the homophobic bullying that he was subjected to during his formative years. In his Instagram post that can be found below, the Mean Girls star has shared video clips of him from his theatre days and has accompanied the same with an elaborate message. The post sees the actor referring to himself in the third person while recounting everything that he had to endure due to his romantic orientation. Read on to see the content of Jonathan Bennett's Instagram post.

Jonathan Bennett's post on the occasion of World Theatre Day:

The above emotional post, as mentioned earlier, sees a young Jonathan Bennett. In the video, he can be seen performing several characters and engaging the members of the audience and his crew members while doing so. The setting, as per Bennett, is the school auditorium. While talking about the time when the above video was filmed, he can be seen recalling the time when the amphitheater of his school was the only place where he received some solace and respite from all the bullying he was subjected to. In addition to the same, he can be seen expressing his appreciation for the industry of performance arts and films, where he was celebrated instead of ridiculed and heard instead of teased. The final section sees Bennett giving a message to all the people who are like him that their time has come.

Jonathan Bennett as Aaron Samuels:

Image Source: A still from Mean Girls

About Jonathan Bennett and James Vaughan's engagement:

On 1st December, Jonathan Bennett revealed that the actor is engaged to his boyfriend, James Vaughan, who is known for his work on "Amazing Race". The latter put a ring on the finger of his boyfriend of more than three years in a surprising turn of events. The same can be evidenced by the actor's reaction in the post below.

As far as Bennett's projects are concerned, he was last seen in The Christmas House, which was a 2020 Made-For-TV film produced and telecasted by Hallmark. No additional details regarding his future films are available. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.