Jonathan Bennett Reveals He And Fiance Were Rejected By Wedding Venue For Being Gay

Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett is going for the nuptials with the Celebrity Page host Jaymes Vaughan. The famous couple featured on the cover of The Knot's summer 2021 issue titled Pride & Joy. In an accompanying interview with the magazine, the two men shared some of the challenges they faced as a same-sex couple in planning the wedding.

Jonathan Bennett, fiancé Vaughan turned away from wedding venue for being gay

Jonathan Bennett's relationship with former Amazing Race contestant Jaymes Vaughan is open since 2017. According to the interview with The Knot, Bennett told the magazine that he and Vaughan were initially planning to have their wedding ceremony at a Palace Resorts property in Mexico. However, he alleged that they were turned away because of their homosexual relationship.

He said that when they got engaged the owner said he could not marry them because they were two men and it went against his morals. Bennett described it to be a "sucker punch" to the gut. He went on to say that at that moment they decided that their wedding was bigger than them. He said it was more about the LGBTQ+ community and what it represents. He said they were really making a point to make the wedding very loud on purpose.

While Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan have not decided on the wedding date yet, they will hold the ceremony at UNICO Hotel which is an LGBTQ+ inclusive resort in Mexico's Riviera Maya region. Bennett said they wanted to make sure that there was never a moment during the engagement or wedding planning journey that LGBTIQ+ people were not excited. He expressed they wanted to make sure that they were celebrated every moment and they did not feel a sense of otherness. He added that the otherness needed to be removed from gay weddings.

Bennett told the publication that he was more determined than ever to highlight queer themes both on-screen and off-screen. He broke fresh ground on the small screen last year when he appeared in The Christmas House which became the first-ever Hallmark Channel's holiday movie to feature a gay storyline. He said he wanted to get married to Jaymes and make sure their love was very loud for everyone to see. He said they hoped this wedding changed some hearts and minds and helped people in the LGBTIQ+ community and make them feel 'seen and represented'.

Promo Image Source: Jonathan Bennett's Instagram