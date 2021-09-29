Jonathan Majors Takes On Idris Elba In Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall' Trailer; Watch

The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming Netflix original film The Harder They Fall has dropped and offers an action-packed drama as Jonathon Majors takes on Idris Elba in the Jeymes Samuel directorial.

With ubercool dialogues, lots of gunslinging, and tricks, the trailer of the action-packed drama also revealed a brand new track from producer Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter in collaboration with Kid Cudi.

The Harder They Fall marks Jeymes Samuel's feature directorial debut and depicts an epic face-off between two fearless gangs of cowboys and cowgirls. The film stars Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, R.J. Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and Deon Cole in prominent roles.

Watch the trailer here:

Are you ready for The Harder They Fall starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, R.J. Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi and Deon Cole? November 3. pic.twitter.com/rr6grb4goB — Netflix (@netflix) September 28, 2021

The Harder They Fall trailer

The three-minute-long trailer opens with Rufus Buck aka Idris Elba breaking out of prison and reuniting with his gang to plan his revenge with outlaw Nat Love aka Jonathan Majors. Upon discovering the man who killed his parents, Nat along with his gang comprising of former love Stagecoach Mary aka Zazie Beetz, Bill Pickett aka Edi Gathegi and Jim Beckwourth aka R.J. Cyler -- prepares to hit back. Buck, on the other hand, counts on Trudy Smith aka King and Cherokee Bill aka LaKeith Stanfield to fight back.

The official synopsis reads, "When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge."

'The Harder They Fall' to premiere at BFI London Film Festival

Samuel has co-written the script with Boaz Yakin and bankrolled the film with Jay-Z, Samuel, James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender. Earlier, the shooting of the film came to a halt when the lead actor of the film, Idris Elba tested positive for COVID-19. Following which the makers had to halt the shooting when a nationwide lockdown was imposed in the US to curb the spread of the virus. However, the shooting of the film was halted for few days and then resumed later.

Meanwhile, The film is slated to have its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 6 and will be released in select theatres on October 22 ahead of its Netflix premiere on November 3.

(Image: @NETFLIX/TWITTER)