'Jonathan' Movie Ending Explained: Who Survives Between John And Jonathan?

2018 psychological thriller film Jonathan is a Bill Oliver directorial, that showed a case of split personality disorder. The cast of the film includes Ansel Elgort, Patricia Clarkson, Suki Waterhouse and Matt Bomer in prominent roles. The plot of the movie was a little complex and left some unanswered questions in the minds of the audience. They wanted to know what really happened to Jonathan in the end. For all those who want Jonathan movie ending explained, read on.

Jonathan movie ending explained

The plot of the movie revolves around a man who exhibits two personalities, John and Jonathan. Surprisingly, they both know of each other's existence and function for 12 hours a day each. They also their day to day activities for the other to know what they were up to. Jonathan is the introvert while John the extrovert of the two. Dr Naiman is also the guardian of John/Jonathan ever since he was abandoned as a child. She also is their therapist.

John starts dating a girl Elena and, Jonathan starts getting suspicious and jealous of her. He angrily tells her to go away. Elena assumes that it was John who yelled at her and is left heartbroken. When John hears this, he gets furious at Jonathan. He also wants him gone and also stops taping his activities. In return, John gets Jonathan fired by sneaking out of work during his night shift. The dissent between the two grows and Dr Naiman drives a wedge between them as well. She clarified that she prefers John over Jonathan. The latter wants to bridge the gap between them but the former slips into depression and turns suicidal.

Jonathan movie's ending

Jonathan learns that he is 'dying' as John is now able to slip in and out of his given time frame at will. Therefore, John stays on most of the time. As John is heading towards the airport, Jonathan disappears completely, making it look like he is dead. In the end, Jonathan wanted to get back ion good terms with John. He has the fear of being forgotten and that is exactly what makes him anxious all the time. John hears a Japanese radio station playing the taxi on his way to the airport and understands everything he hears. But surprisingly, Jonathan was the one taking Japanese lessons. This indicates he has left physically but mentally, he left behind his traces.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

