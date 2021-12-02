Jonshel Alexander, Ex-child Actor From 'Beasts Of The Southern Wild' Shot Dead In Her Car

Jonshel Alexander was a former child actor who was shot dead on November 27 in Louisiana. Jonshel Alexander was a 22-year-old actor known for playing a supporting role in the 2012 American drama film, Beasts of the Southern Wild.

The incident was reported by AP, The Hollywood Reporter, and The New Orleans Times-Picayune and it was further revealed that along with Jonshel, there was another man who was shot dead at the scene. Alexander was present inside a car with a man when she was allegedly shot by an assailant in New Orleans' 7th ward at 9 p.m. on Saturday. It was further revealed that while Jonshel was declared dead on the scene, the man present with her got injured and drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

While The New Orleans Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment, it was later revealed that the police have been searching for the person behind the shooting and have been taking inputs from the people who have relevant information on the incident. As per the Times-Picayune reports, the investigators have found a maroon coloured truck that they suspect was driven by the killer.

Beasts of the Southern Wild director mourns Jonshel's loss

Jonshel Alexander killed: The child actor who essayed the role of Joy Strong in Benh Zeitlin's Beasts of the Southern Wild, was shot inside a vehicle on Saturday in New Orleans. Zeitlin spoke about her and mentioned how they incorporated a part into the film that was very much inspired by her and added how a lot of the lines were written by her, and so much of the character grew out of who Jonshel was. he even stated how shocked he was to learn of her death and mentioned that he had been in touch with her family.

He stated, "We incorporated a part into the film that was very much inspired by her. A lot of the lines were written by her, and so much of the character grew out of who Jonshel was. Her character in the film is named Joy Strong, which always seemed like a perfect description of Jonshel. She was a really bright burning light.”

Shelly Alexander, one of her family members stated how Honshel brought life to everything and added how feisty, jazzy and spoiled she was."It was her way or no way", she added.

