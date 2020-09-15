Jordan Peele Explains Why He Did Not Direct 'Candyman'; Praises Director Nia DaCosta

Candyman is an upcoming supernatural slasher film. Directed by Nia DaCosta, it is written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and DaCosta. Peele is well-known for his work in the horror genre, so when he did not helm Candyman people questioned the decision. Now it is finally revealed why the acclaimed filmmaker left the directorial duty to DaCosta.

Also Read | 'Candyman' Pushed To October, 'Halloween Kills' And 'The Forever Purge' Delayed By A Year

Why Jordan Peele did not direct Candyman?

In a recent interview with Empire, Jordon Peele answered the long asked question of why he did not helm Candyman. He said that he was working on Us when the slasher movie would have happened. Being quite honest, the filmmaker stated that Nia DaCosta is better to shoot the film than he was. He mentioned that he is way too obsessed with the original tales in his head and he probably would not be any good.

Peele asserted that Nia has a steady manner in her filmmaking method which people do not see a lot in the horror space. He called the director refined and elegant, adding that her every shot in the film is beautiful. The Get Out director added Candyman is a “beautiful, beautiful” movie and he is glad that he did not mess it up.

Also Read | 'Candyman' Sequel: Director Nia DaCosta Shares A Creepy Yet Thoughtful Teaser, Watch Video

Jordon Peele has made a name for himself with just two directorial venture in the horror genre. He debuted as a director with 2017 released Get Out. The movie garnered great responses from the audiences and was a success at the box office, collecting more than $255 million globally against a budget of just $4.5 million. It was nominated for four Oscars at the 90th Academy Awards, with Peele winning in the Best Original Screenplay category and becoming the first person of colour to do so.

Released in 2019, Us was written and directed by Jordon Peele. The film impressed the critics as well as the audiences and brought in more than $255 million at the ticket windows with a $20 million budget. The movie received several accolades and the actors were praised for their performances.

Also Read | 'Candyman' Gets Delayed Once Again With No Definite Release Date

Also Read | 'Captain Marvel 2' Director Nia DaCosta Receives Best Wishes From Original Directors

Candyman cast features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the lead. Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Tony Todd, Vanessa Estelle Williams, Rebecca Spence and Cassie Kramer appear in pivotal roles. The movie also features Christiana Clark, Brian King, Torrey Hanson, Carl Clemons, Cedric Mays, Nance Pender, Pam Jones and Breanna Lind.

Candyman is a spiritual sequel to the 1992 film of the same name and is the fourth film in the series. It is based on The Forbidden, a short story by Clive Barker. The movie has suffered issues for its release date. It has recently been moved to 2021 with no definite release date.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.