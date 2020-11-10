Jordan Peele To Star In Universal Pictures' Untitled Event Film, Set To Release In 2022

Universal Pictures on Monday, November 9, 2020, announced the release of an Untitled Event Film, which will star Jordan Peele. The movie is set to release on July 22, 2022, and is reportedly a horror film. Read on to know more details:

Jordan Peele's upcoming Universal Pictures project

Universal Pictures have announced on November 9, 2020, that an untitled event film will make it to theatres on July 22, 2022. The movie will be a horror flick, directed by and starring Jordan Peele, who has to his credits Get Out and Us. They have not revealed the role that the actor will be precisely portraying yet.

As per reports by Hollywood Reporter, this is one of the projects that was earlier mentioned in Peele’s overall deal with Universal Pictures. In 2019, an announcement was made about the deal which mentioned that Jordan will be producing, directing as well as writing both the projects. None of the other details about the movie was disclosed, including plot or casting details.

Jordan Peele has earlier delivered some brilliant movies in the horror genre, which have earned quite well. His directorial debut, Get Out from 2017 got him the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and earned over $176 million dollars at the North American Box Office, with a budget of just $5 million. Post that, he released the movie Us in the year 2019, which was also both written and helmed by him.

The movie grossed $255 million at the global Box Offices. Peele has also bankrolled Nia DaCosta's spiritual sequel 'Candyman', which is highly anticipated. The movie has been pushed to released in 2021 now, the delay caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. His other recent credits include shows The Twilight Zone, Hunters and Lovecraft Country, while his upcoming movie credits include Wendell & Wild and Abruptio.

