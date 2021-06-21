Jordana Brewster Reveals She Had A Crush On 'The Fast And The Furious' Actor Paul Walker

Jordana Brewster recently made an appearance at the premiere of one of the highly-anticipated movies, F9, where she opened up about the crush she had on the late actor Paul Walker. She even talked about the time when she came to know that even Paul Walker had a crush on her.

Jordana Brewster on how close she was to dating Paul Walker

According to reports by E! News, F9 actor Jordana Brewster made a surprising revelation at the premiere of her upcoming movie. She shared that she had a crush on the later actor Paul Walker. Even Rob Cohen once revealed that Paul Walker had a crush on her while they were filming the first movie together. Jordana Brewster even reacted to this by stating that she didn’t know anything about it. When asked why didn’t she confess her love to him, she said that she never got to tell him that and she had a feeling that on many levels he already knew that.

Jordana Brewster movies and TV shows

Jordana Brewster began her acting career by appearing in a couple of soap operas such as All My Children, As The World Turns, The ‘60s and others. She also essayed a variety of roles in popular movies namely The Faculty, The Invisible Circus, The Fast and the Furious, Nearing Grace and more through which she gained recognition for her amazing performances. Jordana Brewster went on to appear in several other television shows and movies such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Chuck, Dark Blue, Gigantic, Dallas, Project Runway, American Crime Story and others. The actor has now been gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, F9, which has been slated to release this year in May.

F9 cast

Apart from Jordana Brewster, other popular cast members of the movie will include actors namely Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej Parker, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Helen Mirren as Magdalene, Charlize Theron as Cipher, Kurt Russell as Mr Nobody, Sung Kang as Han Lue, John Cena as Jakob Toretto, and others.

IMAGE: JORDANA BREWSTER'S INSTAGRAM, PAUL WALKER FANPAGE INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.