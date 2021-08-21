Jordyn Woods Speaks Out Against 'cancel Culture', Says 'only God Can Cancel You'

American model and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods recently spoke out against "cancel culture." The former reality TV star talked about the very publicized drama that took place after her brief affiliation with Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson. Here's what Jordyn Woods had to say about it:

Jordyn Woods talks about "cancel culture"

While showing fans around her home on an episode of MTV Cribs, on 18 August, Woods opened up a box containing some T-shirts. The T-shirts were printed with the words, "Oh s*** I've been canceled," and "Please don't cancel me." Reacting to the t-shirts, Woods said, "They tried it already, I've already been in that position."

Fans assumed her statement referred to her past drama with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. She then went on to say:

I truly believe the only person who can cancel you is God and God isn't going to cancel you.

Jordyn Woods drama with the Kardashians and Tristan Thompson

Jordyn Woods was best friends with Kylie Jenner since 2012 when the two met through a common friend, Jaden Smith. Jenner and Woods even lived together until February 2019, with the latter even helping the former take care of her child, Stormi Webster. However, in 2019 the BFF's had a falling out because of reports that stated Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had "hooked up" with Woods.

Kardashian and Thompson broke up after these allegations, and the former's reality tv show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, even aired their dirty laundry for the world to see. Jordyn Woods maintained that she had never had sex with Thompson, but admitted that they had in fact kissed after a few drinks.

Khloe Kardashian also discussed her equation with Woods currently, during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion earlier this year. When asked about it, Kardashian said, "I personally don't talk to her, but I think she's doing really well in her personal life." Host Andy Cohen then asked Kardashian why she hadn't forgiven Woods, when she had clearly forgiven Tristan, since the pair had gotten back together again.

She responded by saying:

"I'm really happy to hear that question because I think that's a huge misconception. That's also the thing where some narratives aren't as fun to pass around and spread like wildfire. I've actually tweeted, I've actually done Insta Stories, I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion. I forgive Jordyn, or else I would be a prisoner in my life."

