Jose Molina, Marti Noxon And Others Come Out And Accuse Joss Whedon Of Misconduct

The Avengers, Justice League & Buffy The Vampire Slayer director Joss Whedon has developed a reputation of behaving inappropriately with his crew members, as per reports. Up until a short while ago, the pieces of news which indicated that Whedon's on-set behaviour was far from acceptable were essentially rumours. But now, ever since Charisma Carpenter, who worked with Joss Whedon broke her silence regarding what her equation with the director was like, other fellow crew members such as the likes of Marti Noxon, Jose Molina have also gone ahead and provided more evidence through their statements or tweets which are connected to Joss Whedon's controversy.

What did Whedon's former crew members have to say?

As per a report on Yahoo, Jose Molina, who collaborated with Whedon for a show known as "Firefly" for a total of two episodes, claimed that the director proudly spoke about how he gave other crew members of the show, and the female ones, in particular, a very hard time. The report also quoted him describing Whedon as "casually cruel" as he said that Whedon thought that being mean to somebody is hilarious. In the report, Molina can also be seen recalling the time when the filmmaker boasted about putting his fellow female co-writers to tears twice.

Right around the time when Charisma Carpenter shared her experience of working with Whedon, Marti Noxon, who was one of the showrunners of Buffy The Vampire Slater, released the following post through her Twitter. The tweet sees her validating all the claims that have been made by the Buffy crew members. The short statement can be found below as well as on Marti Noxon's Twitter handle.

The Tweet:

I would like to validate what the women of Buffy are saying

and support them in telling their story. They deserve to be heard.



I understand where @AllCharisma, Amber, Michelle and all

the women who have spoken out are coming from.



Kater Gordon and I 1/2 — NOX NOX WHO’S WEARING A MASK? (@martinoxon) February 12, 2021

The above tweet came shortly after Charisma Carpenter elaborated the relationship that she and the director shared. The tweet below sees the actor recounting everything that she had to deal with during her stint on the show. The post can be found on Carpenter's Twitter feed as well.

The Tweet:

These allegations and statements have surfaced on the net a year after Ray Fisher, who worked with Whedon on the 2017 version of Justice League, accused the filmmaker of similar behaviour. Back in the day, Fisher accused Whedon of displaying inappropriate and abusive behaviour. He was also seen dwelling on what the filmmaker did on the sets of the 2017 film from time to time.

