'Joseon Exorcist' Backlash Leads To The Show's Cancellation After 2 Episodes

The internet succeeded in getting the newly released Joseon Exorcist cancelled after just two episodes. Only four days after its release, the show's broadcasters SBS announced that the show would stand cancelled given the severe backlash it received from its viewers. Here are all the details about the show and why Joseon Exorcist episodes will not be airing anymore.

What was Joseon Exorcist about?

Joseon Exorcist is a period drama that includes zombie invasions. The show was released on March 22, 2021. Since then only two episodes of the show have been released. In the two episodes, the characters King Taejong and his two sons, Prince Chungnyung and Prince Yangnyeong are introduced. The story revolves around the family's mission to save the Joseon dynasty in South Korea against evil spirits.

Why was Joseon Exorcist cancelled?

According to South China Morning Post, after the two episodes were aired, many viewers were enraged by the depiction, the props and the character names used in the series. Many pointed out that the series distorted a lot of the historical details mentioned. The props used in the series, including the food, were inspired heavily by the Chinese culture which didn't sit well with many viewers, especially ones from Chinese origins, considering the ongoing disagreement between South Korea and China.

After Joseon Exorcist backlash, the makers tried to explain their perspective regarding the use of Chinese props and foods like mooncakes and thousand-year eggs. They said that the scene was set on a border between Korea and Ming dynasty China. This statement did not help in reducing the controversy.

Chinese personalities had claimed that Kimchi (fermented cabbage), Pansori (South Korean musical storytelling), and Hanbok (traditional Korean dress) used to be a part of China. The use of Chinese props, therefore, caused a huge uproar among the audience. This led to the show being cancelled for a week.

The descendants of the Joseon dynasty's rulers from the royal Lee clan who ruled in Korea for more than 500 years called for an indefinite cancellation of the show. They claimed that the show expressed "favouritism towards China's Northeast History Project".

Many viewers believed that the use of the names King Taejong, Prince Chungnyung, and Prince Yangyeong were falsely distorted. They didn't agree with the negative depiction of the characters in the series. King Taejong is shown as a dictator who conducts genocides because of a hallucination that he sees in the first episode of the series. A part of the series also shows Prince Chungnyung being entertained by gisaeng, entertainers in the Korean culture similar to the Japanese geishas, too was disturbing for the audience.

SBS had announced that following Joseon Exorcist backlash they would either cancel or re-edit the show. The show was then kept on hold for a week.

