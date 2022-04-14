Joseph Gatt, 'GOT' Actor, Arrested For Alleged Sexually Explicit Communication With Minor

It was recently reported that the Game of Thrones actor, Joesph Gatt, who featured as Thenn Warg in the series, was recently arrested for involving in an alleged sexually explicit communication with a minor. According to the reports by People, the GOT actor was taken into custody at around 5:00 am on April 6 after Los Angeles Police Department officers executed a warrant at his home. In response to the allegations, the actor shared a note on social media while revealing that the allegations made were completely untrue.

Joseph Gatt is among the popular actors best known for his performances in movies and TV shows namely Star Trek Into Darkness, Dumbo, Thor, Strike Back, The 100, Ray Donovan, NCIS: New Orleans, and many more.

Joesph Gatt arrested for allegedly behaving inappropriately with a minor

The Los Angeles Police Department recently announced that Joseph Gatt was taken into custody at 5:00 am on 6 April after the LAPD officers from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force executed a warrant at his home. They further revealed that the police served a warrant after receiving a tip that the actor "had been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines." The actor was later released on a $5,000 bail.

In response to the same, Joseph Gatt took to his official Instagram handle and addressed the issue while revealing that the allegations were completely untrue. Adding to it, he even stated that he was fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this and penned a note of thanks to all of his friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons he cannot comment further on social media.

The note read, "I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me. They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today's press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name. Thank you to all of my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media."(sic)

