Joseph Gordon-Levitt Shares Throwback Photo On '10 Things I Hate About You' Anniversary

It's been more than 20 years since the 90's teen comedy film 10 Things I Hate About You released and was loved by the audience. Fans have deemed it as one of those classic movies whose story is relevant even today and is still as fresh as it was 20 years ago. Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt took to his Twitter handle to share a throwback picture with his co-stars from the movie to commemorate its 22nd anniversary.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt celebrates '10 Things I Hate About You' anniversary

Joseph who played the role of Cameron James in 2000 from com movie posted a throwback picture of himself posing with his co-stars Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, and Larisa Oleynik on Wednesday, March 31 to celebrate the movie's 22nd anniversary. The 40-year-old Inception actor wrote, " 10 Things I Hate About You” came out today, March 31st, back in 1999. I'll never forget that summer, making that movie with such wonderful people. The best of times. Still can't believe it was over 20 years ago." in the caption. The photo shared shows all the four actors jumping up high into the air with joy with their iconic film location Stadium High School in Washington.

Fans were quick to share their love for the movie and started recounting their first memory of watching it and loving it. Many users did not believe that it has been so long since the movie's release and took to their Twitter space to comment on it. Read some of the Twitter reactions below;

Every year my boyfriend and I watch this on our anniversary. 4 years in a row so far lmao ðŸ˜‚ can't believe this movie is that old. We had to buy a DVD copy because we had a hard time finding it pre disney+. Don't ask us why we picked this movie as "our" movie but we love it — Michelle (@michelle_hall__) April 1, 2021

Holy cow. Has it been that long? — #VoteAloha ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸âš¾ï¸ðŸ¤˜ (@_AlohaMrHand) March 31, 2021

Just been informed that my eldest daughter has watched it. I loved it when first came out. Guess it's not the kind of movie a girl should watch with her father lol pic.twitter.com/XwQxGezVeL — JM Dearden (@EImaj2012) March 31, 2021

Can not stress how incredible I think this movie & the four of you were. It's a shame that Heath is no longer with us. I think what would happen if you all decided to make a sequel, not for making a sequel sake, but because you wonder what the characters are up to 20 years later. — Ed Selgas (@eselgas) March 31, 2021

Still in my top 10 and on regular rotation. Such a great cast and a great twist on Shakespeare â¤ï¸



This is a line I quote almost daily... just how you said it. ðŸ˜Ž pic.twitter.com/FQDaWZ7YZI — Toni Loving ðŸ‘©ðŸ¼ðŸŒ» (@DdLov99) March 31, 2021

10 Things I Hate About You

The movie is a modern take on Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew and went on to become one of the high school classic movies. It revolved around the story of a teen highschooler, Bianca Stratford trying to set her sister Kat Stratford up with the school bad boy Patrick Verona. The movie turned out to be a breakthrough role for Heath Ledger as Patrick Verona and was one of the standout roles of his career. The star died in January 2008 at the young age of 28 after consuming a mix of prescription drugs which proved to be fatal for the actor.

