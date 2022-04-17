Josh Brolin Recalls Losing Out On Batman's Role To Ben Affleck; 'I’ll Do It When I’m 80'

Josh Brolin, known for essaying the role of Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently opened up about losing out on the Batman role in Zack Snyder's superhero films. In an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor revealed having auditioned for the role of the Caped Crusader for Zack, who eventually picked Ben Affleck for the part.

Talking about the prospect of playing Batman, Brolin said, "That was interesting to me." Further expressing how keen he was to star as the superhero had Zack not gone a different way, Josh mentioned, "That was his decision — that wasn’t my decision. That was his decision.”

Josh Brolin recalls losing out on the Batman role in Zack Snyder’s films

Brolin further described how the character would've been if it were played by him. He said, "It would have been the older, the more raspy, for lack of a better word.” Lastly, he imagined what it would be like to get into the character's skin at a later stage in his career. “Honestly, that would have been a fun deal, and maybe I’ll do it when I’m 80," he added.

This isn't the first time Brolin is opening up about getting so close to playing Batman. In 2018, Brolin told Comic Book Movie that he believes things turned out for the best. “I’m really glad it didn’t happen,” the actor said and added, "I haven’t thought twice about it.”

For the uninitiated, Ben Affleck took on the role of Batman in the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. His next stint as the superhero came in 2017 in Justice League, which failed to fare well at the box office. According to reports, Affleck himself showed disinterest in keeping up with the role, as the physical transformations and the 'critical reactions' had taken a toll on him.

On the work front, Brolin was recently seen in Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson co-starrer Dune. The film went on to bag six awards at the Oscars 2022. On the other hand, Affleck will be seen reprising his Batman role in the DC film The Flash, starring Ezra Miller as the eponymous hero.

(IMAGE: AP/ TWITTER/ @COMICBOOK)