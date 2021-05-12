Josh Duhamel Reveals What He Emailed Armie Hammer After Replacing Him In 'Shotgun Wedding'

It was recently announced that Josh Duhamel would be replacing Armie Hammer in the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding. Armie had stepped down for the role a few months back in the wake of various accusations made against him, which prompted the makers of the film to go with Josh Duhamel. While the actor is now already working on the project, it has been revealed that he had a word with Hammer after getting the role. He sent an email to Hammer and addressed the issue and also wished him luck for the future.

What Josh Duhamel said to Armie Hammer after replacing him

Armie Hammer was accused of sexual harassment after a few messages of his had gone viral on social media. The actor soon came at the receiving end of a lot of criticism, which made him step down from his role on Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez. After Josh was finalised for the role, it has been recently revealed in a E!News report that he had sent Armie an email as a positive gesture. He penned a few words of empathy for Armie in his email and said that he does not “like to get roles” in this manner.

Josh concluded by saying that he was thinking of Armie and wished him good luck for the future. Armie eventually responded to his email by thanking him and said that “hopefully” he gets through the situation. Although Armie strongly denied all the accusations that were levied on him, he decided to leave the film project himself. The reason he stated behind his departure was that he could not leave his family alone at a time when he was facing “vicious and spurious online attacks”.

Josh Duhamel was recently seen in the Netflix series titled Jupiter’s Legacy, where he has played the role of Sheldon Sampson, a.k.a. Utopian. He has also starred in other popular films and TV shows such as Transformers and its various sequels, Lost in the Sun, Jake and the Never Land Pirates and many more. Shotgun Wedding is currently under production and is set to be released next year.

IMAGE: JOSH DUHAMEL & ARMIE HAMMER INSTAGRAM

