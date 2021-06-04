Josh Duhamel Takes Jibe At Netflix As 'Jupiter's Legacy' Is Cancelled, Asks Hulu To Help

Superhero drama show, Jupiter’s Legacy debuted on Netflix in the month of May 2021 with eight episodes and caught much attention from the viewers. Unfortunately, the show hasn’t been renewed for another season and the lead actor, Josh Duhamel, has now openly expressed his disappointment about the same via his official Instagram account. On Thursday, June 3, Josh posted a throwback photo of his character from Jupiter’s Legacy and hilariously took a jibe at the decision of the OTT giant.

Josh Duhamel on cancellation of Jupiter’s Legacy season 2

In the post, fans can see Josh Duhamel posing as Sheldon Sampon aka The Utopian from Jupiter’s Legacy. He coupled the photo with a hilarious caption that sees him pitching the show once again after being dumped by Netflix. In the end, he jokingly asks Hulu, if they are interested in renewing the superhero drama for another season. Check out the post shared by the actor below:

When you get dumped by @netflix and have to put yourself back out there.... What’s up, @hulu ?

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans of the show extended their support to the star. A user said, “Their loss!!! but something better will come from this!!! No doubt!”. Another wrote, “Hulu!!! pick up please!!!!!”. A fan also added, “Someone pick that show up please!”. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

It was just a week ago when Netflix announced that they have released the cast of Jupiter’s Legacy and cancelled the show after its first season. Fans hoped that the series will surely have another season as its ending has left scope for the story to progress. However, the OTT giant has planned to expand the universe i.e. although fans won’t get to see season 2, a spin-off series can be ordered instead. Reacting to the news, the producer of the show, Steven DeKnight tweeted, “Sad to see the story come to a premature end, but I wish @mrmarkmillar and @netflix the best moving forward. My deepest thanks to all the cast and crew who worked so hard on @JupiterLegacy. And to all the all fans, I am forever grateful”.

