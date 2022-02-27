Josh Gad Reveals He Was Asked To Host Oscars 2022 But Turned It Down, Explains Why

The 94th Academy Awards is all set to take place next month and it was announced that the ceremony would have a host after going three years without one. Earlier it was rumoured that Tom Holand or Pete Davidson could be hosting the ceremony, however, the Academy later confirmed that Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer would be hosting Oscars 2022. Tony-award-winning actor Josh Gad recently took to his social media handles and shared that he had been asked to co-host the ceremony and explained why he turned it down.

Josh Gad explains why he turned down to co-host Oscars 2022

Josh Gad took to his Twitter handle earlier this week and explained why turned down the offer to co-host Oscars 2022. The Beauty and The Beast actor explained that he just didn't feel right how the Academy had decided to cut off eight of its categories from the ceremony's broadcast. Gad wrote, "Had a chance to co-host this year’s Oscars & passed because it didn’t feel right for me. I believe this team has the right intentions & I love that they want 2 do something new & different. I trust them. I would however rethink sidelining the craft awards as they deserve 2 shine."

Meanwhile, the Academy has been receiving heavy backlash for cutting off eight of its categories from the ceremony's broadcast. The decision was made by the Academy in an attempt to shorten the show's length, but the decision was met by criticisms and viewers found it disrespectful. In trying to hold the broadcast to under three hours and keep audiences engaged, the Academy opted to exclude the following categories: Documentary Short, Film Editing, Makeup/Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short, Live-Action Short, and Sound.

On the other hand, the viewership for the Academy Awards has been declining steeply for quite some time. As the nominations for Oscars 2022 were announced, fans pointed out that several movies and actors were snubbed. The most prominent snub of the year was Spider-Man: No Way Homem which was the number one movie of 2021 and collected almost $1.8 billion worldwide. Apart from that movies like No Time To Die, Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings along with others were also considered to be snubbed.

