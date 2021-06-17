Josh O'Connor Says He's The 'worst Person' To Talk About Harry & Meghan's Oprah Interview

English actor Josh O'Connor joined the cast of the historical drama series The Crown in the third season. He played the role of Prince Charles, father of Prince William and Prince Harry. Recently, Josh revealed his thoughts on the explosive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview and why he is the ‘worst’ person to talk about it.

The Crown’s Josh O'Connor on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Josh was asked if he watched the said interview and if he did was it through his own perspective or the guy who played the role of Prince Charles. To this, Josh replied that he is the ‘worst’ person to talk about the interview because he did not watch it. He also went on to add that he does not think he is going to watch it either. He also joked that if someone asks him his thoughts are on what Prince Charles said last week, he said he won’t have an idea. Josh also said that he feels defensive of Prince Charles in a ‘certain way’ as well’.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

This interview premiered in the month of March 2021 and set social media ablaze with the revelations that came out. During the interview, Meghan revealed that she heard discussions of her firstborn Archie’s skin colour before his birth. She also revealed that she and Prince Harry had gotten married privately before the big public exchange of vows. Meghan also revealed that it was her sister-in-law Catherine who made her cry over the flower girl’s dresses at her wedding not it was not the other way around. Meghan also went on to reveal that she faced mental health issues as well and was not allowed to seek help for it either.

Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles on The Crown

Josh was introduced in the show in season three as Prince Charles. This season shed light on the events that took place between 1964 to 1977. It chronicled Harold Wilson's election as the Prime Minister and the entry of Prince Charles’ second wife Camilla Shand. The plot of the show is based on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and how her succession of the throne. It is created by Peter Morgan.

