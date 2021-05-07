Josh Radnor Debuts As Musician With EP, Opens Up On Breaking 'How I Met Your Mother' Image

Josh Radnor has donned multiple hats in his career of two decades. However, the actor, who is also getting involved in music and filmmaking, is mainly famous for his role in the TV show How I Met Your Mother. The 46-year-old recently asserted that he was keen on exploring new ventures despite a section of his fans not wanting a new impression of him.

Josh Radnor on new ventures amid popularity for How I Met Your Mother

Josh has recently dropped his debut extended play One More Then I’ll Let You Go. In an interview with Fox News, he shared that some stories had to be narrated in the span of a one-and-a-half-hour film, and sometimes it was in the form of a tune in three minutes. He added that moving on from a popular sitcom like How I Met Your Mother was an ‘intense’ transition after being associated with a character for so long. The Liberal Arts artist added that a character can establish a connection with people, as they tend to love the show and thus might not want a new impression of him. However, Josh stated that he was ‘truly keen on making new stuff’ and see people coming along with him and be open about it.

Being inspired by leading a full life, One More Then I’ll Let You Go consists of five tracks. The actor-musician stated that there was no overriding theme in the EP except being that age and living long enough to witness the ups and downs of his life, facing success and failures and see some relationships work and some not work.

He said that he was just an individual who was trying to throw light on what one’s existence meant, the reason for it and to do so with grace.

Josh stated that he enjoyed the freedom that came along with making something of his own, and called it ‘truly energising’ to take up the guitar, compose a tune or compose a play or screenplay. The actor added that he seemed to have lived long enough to be intrigued by his own words and creation.

The Social Animals actor stated that the COVID-19 proved to be good for his music, as he composed a ‘huge load’ of songs during the lockdown, so he was excited about getting into the studio and fine-tuning it. He added that living through a pandemic, one could not help it affect one's writings.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Josh had featured in the track Mirame last year. He also starred in the series Hunters in 2020.

