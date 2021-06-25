Joshua Bassett Opens Up On Alleged Love Triangle With Olivia Rodrigo And Sabrina Carpenter

Joshua Bassett has been quite popular in the last few years for his role in High School Musical. He has also been in the news because of the rumours of a love triangle between him, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter. People have speculated about his relationship with both the women. In a recent interview with GQ, Joshua Bassett opened up about the love triangle rumours and the truth behind it all.

In the interview with GQ, Joshua Bassett said that people who are discussing the love triangle rumours have no idea what they are talking about. He went on to say that the hardest thing for him has been not talking or addressing the rumours, but he added that it is a lost cause talking about any of the rumours and that is why he has refused to indulge in any of the nonsense. He also said that many media outlets have been trying to get an answer out of him in regard to the rumours.

Talking about Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, Joshua said that everyone keeps asking him about the two women and their relationship with him. He urged people to focus on these women and know who they are. He said that everyone should focus on the art that they are making instead of the relationship they have with a boy. He also added that while everyone was gossiping over his relationship with Olivia, he was hospitalised due to some health issues. So he said that during that time he did not have the energy to focus on the gossip as he was just trying to stay alive.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett

The rumours regarding the relationship of Olivia and Joshua started making the rounds when they starred in the series High School Musical: The Musical: The series. Later Olivia released a single called Drivers License in which she spoke about a recent breakup. Many believed that the lyrics of the song was about her and Bassett. The next week, Joshua released his song called Lie Lie Lie and it talked about someone close to him lying. This added to the speculations and fueled the conversation about Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett’s relationship.

IMAGE: JOSHUA BASSETT, OLIVIA RODRIGO AND SABRINA CARPENTER/ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.