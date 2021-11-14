Joshua Snyder's Anniversary Gift To 'The Office' Star Angela Kinsey Has Her 'happy Crying'

Joshua Snyder headed to his Instagram account on Sunday to wish his wife, Angela Kinsey on the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary. The actor's gift to his wife of five years was that he finally edited the duo's wedding video. He shared a glimpse of the video on social media and Angela mentioned that it had her 'happy crying'.

Joshua Snyder shared a 46-second video on Instagram of him and Angela tying the knot in 2016. The clip he shared was of the end of the ceremony when the duo shared a kiss. He wrote in the caption, "One of my gifts to @angelakinsey for our 5th Anniversary was to finally edit our wedding video. This is just a little bit of it. The actual video is 29 minutes! We watched with the kids and they loved it." Angela seemed to love his anniversary gift and thanked him for editing the 'special video'. She wrote, "Just sitting here happy crying! Thanks for editing together such a special video! I love it! I love you!"

Angela also shared some pictures of the couple together and told a story through the three pictures she uploaded. She wrote, "1. How it started- adult beverages and karaoke. 2. How it went- got hitched. 3. How it’s going- morning bike rides and cows??" She went on to mention that everything is better when Joshua is around and wished him a happy anniversary. several fans and friends quickly headed to the comments section of the post and wished the couple the best on their special day.

The Office star also uploaded a story that was a black and white picture from the couple's wedding day. She captioned the image, "November 13, 2016, we became family." She also reshared a story that Joshua uploaded and told her fans and followers that the couple's first dance after they tied the knot was a family dance. She mentioned that the children picked the song, which was Shut up and Dance. Angela also posted a picture of her and Joshua celebrating their anniversary as they went on a bike ride together.

(Image: Instagram/@angelakinsey)