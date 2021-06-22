Joss Whedon Birthday: Here Is Fun Quiz Based On His Films To Assess Your Knowledge

Quick links:
Joss Whedon is a popular director and producer who has worked in a series of popular films and shows in the last two decades. On the occasion of his birthday, have a look at a Joss Whedon quiz and find out how much you know about his films. Here is a fun questionnaire with the storylines of his films and shows.
This film had been written by Joss Whedon and released in the year 1992. The show released after the movie witnessed a successful run and a potential audience emerged.
Firefly was a sci-fi film which released in 2002. The show has been produced by Joss Whedon and Tim Minear while Joss also worked on the music composition of this piece.
This horror-drama film revolves around five college students who find zombies in the woods. The film had been produced by Joss Whedon in 2012 and was a major success amongst the fans.
Joss Whedon was the executive producer of Dollhouse which premiered in 2009. The plot of this series revolved around the life of Echo, who realizes that her life is barely her own.
Serenity was a spin-off version of Firefly which released in 2005. This film was directed by Joss Whedon and was produced by Universal Pictures.
This superhero Marvel movie was released in 2015 and garnered a huge fan following with time. The film was directed by Joss Whedon and went on to make a fortune with time.
The Avengers was the first film of the Avengers franchise which was directed by Joss Whedon. The film brought together the greatest superheroes of all time.
Angel was a spin-off version of Buffy The Vampire Slayer which witnessed 110 successful episodes. It had close to five seasons and all of them gained immense attention from the masses.
The Nevers was a show created by Joss Whedon in 2021. The series has received high ratings from fans and critics alike.
Justice League was initially started by Zack Snyder who had to opt out of the film due to personal reasons. The movie direction was then taken over by Joss Whedon.
This series was originally produced by Joss Whedon and a series of other dignitaries. It ran between 1997 and 2003.
This sci-fi movie released in the year 1997. It was based on the life of alien-human hybrids and their attempt to save the world.
This rom-com movie released in 2013 and was also well-received by the masses. The film had been directed by Joss Whedon and was an adaptation of a play with the same name.
This musical piece had been produced by Joss Whedon, who also worked on the series’ music. It had one season and was premiered in 2008.
