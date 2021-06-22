Joss Whedon Birthday: Here Is Fun Quiz Based On His Films To Assess Your Knowledge

Joss Whedon is a popular director and producer who has worked in a series of popular films and shows in the last two decades. On the occasion of his birthday, have a look at a Joss Whedon quiz and find out how much you know about his films. Here is a fun questionnaire with the storylines of his films and shows.

Joss Whedon's birthday quiz

1. A cheerleader learns that she needs to hunt down vampires in Los Angeles.

Legally Blond

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer

Vampire Diaries

Teen Wolf

2. A crew on a spaceship is willing to take up any job as long as it provides them food.

Firefly

Birdman

Batman

Fly

3. A bunch of college friends encounter combat zombies while being on a vacation.

The Woods

The Walking Dead

The Cabin in the Woods

The Vacation

4. A girl learns that she is being controlled by a secret facility entirely.

The House

The Control

Us

Dollhouse

5. A spaceship full of people need to save a colonised galaxy.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Aliens Resurrection

Serenity

Star Wars

6. Two superheroes make a lethal weapon, only for it to backfire with time.

Iron Man

Avengers: Age of Ultron

The Avengers

Civil War

7. A bunch of gifted saviours come together to fight a God from another world.

The Avengers

Iron Man

Infinity War

Thor

8. A vampire tries to start afresh in Los Angeles after breaking up with his girl.

Charlie's Angels

Angel

Bluffy

Teen Wolf

9. A bunch of Victorian women need to fight unusual enemies after receiving unexplained powers.

The Nevers

The Victorians

Stranger Things

Winx

10. A bunch of superheroes come together to fight the eons.

Wall of Fame

Flash

Justice League

Batman Vs Superman

11. A series based on a young girl with abnormal responsibilities.

Vampire Hunt

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Vampire Diaries

Flash

12. An Alien-human hybrid tries its best to protect the earth from an alien attack.

Alien Resurrection

Guardians of the Galaxy

Thor

Justice League

13. Two brothers unexpectedly encounter two women, close to the Governor of Messina.

Much Ado About Nothing

Notting Hill

10 Things I Hate About You

Governor of Messina

14. A doctor wishes to be a part of the Evil League of Evil.

Much Ado About Nothing

Dr Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog

Dr Horrible

Justice League

Answer Key

1. Buffy, the Vampire Slayer

This film had been written by Joss Whedon and released in the year 1992. The show released after the movie witnessed a successful run and a potential audience emerged.

2. Firefly

Firefly was a sci-fi film which released in 2002. The show has been produced by Joss Whedon and Tim Minear while Joss also worked on the music composition of this piece.

3. The Cabin in the Woods

This horror-drama film revolves around five college students who find zombies in the woods. The film had been produced by Joss Whedon in 2012 and was a major success amongst the fans.

4. Dollhouse

Joss Whedon was the executive producer of Dollhouse which premiered in 2009. The plot of this series revolved around the life of Echo, who realizes that her life is barely her own.

5. Serenity

Serenity was a spin-off version of Firefly which released in 2005. This film was directed by Joss Whedon and was produced by Universal Pictures.

6. Avengers: Age of Ultron

This superhero Marvel movie was released in 2015 and garnered a huge fan following with time. The film was directed by Joss Whedon and went on to make a fortune with time.

7. The Avengers

The Avengers was the first film of the Avengers franchise which was directed by Joss Whedon. The film brought together the greatest superheroes of all time.

8. Angel

Angel was a spin-off version of Buffy The Vampire Slayer which witnessed 110 successful episodes. It had close to five seasons and all of them gained immense attention from the masses.

9. The Nevers

The Nevers was a show created by Joss Whedon in 2021. The series has received high ratings from fans and critics alike.

10. Justice League

Justice League was initially started by Zack Snyder who had to opt out of the film due to personal reasons. The movie direction was then taken over by Joss Whedon.

11. Buffy The Vampire Slayer

This series was originally produced by Joss Whedon and a series of other dignitaries. It ran between 1997 and 2003.

12. Alien Resurrection

This sci-fi movie released in the year 1997. It was based on the life of alien-human hybrids and their attempt to save the world.

13. Much Ado About Nothing

This rom-com movie released in 2013 and was also well-received by the masses. The film had been directed by Joss Whedon and was an adaptation of a play with the same name.

14. Dr Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog

This musical piece had been produced by Joss Whedon, who also worked on the series’ music. It had one season and was premiered in 2008.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

