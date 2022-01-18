Joss Whedon Calls 'Justice League' One Of His 'biggest Regret', Terms Film's Cast Rude

After Zack Synder stepped down from DC's 2016 movie Justice League, filmmaker Joss Whedon was called in to replace Synder. Although Synder has almost finished the film, there were 40 days of reshoot left. Whedon took over and changed several aspects of the movie including writing and directing additional scenes, as well as reshooting a large portion of the film, which changed many aspects of it. The film was a commercial and critical failure and Synder's fans demanded the original cut of the movie to be released.

Post the release, several stars from the film, including Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher, who plays cyborg came out and spoke about the misconduct they faced on the sets from Whedon. After five years of the movie's release, Joss Whedon is finally opening about the infamously troubled film and refuting Fisher and Gadot's allegation.

Joss Whedon calls Justice League cast 'rude'

After almost five years of the release of Justice League, Joss Whedon sat down with Vulture magazine and reacted to allegations of misconduct out forth by Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot. Gadot had earlier revealed that Joss had threatened her and said he would make her "career miserable." Reacting to the claim, Whedon said, "I don’t threaten people. Who does that?. English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech."

Actor Ray Fisher also shared that Whedon had lightened the colour of his face during post-production and behaved rudely to him and also cut off several scenes of Cyborg from the final cut of the movie. Refuting his claims Whedon said that whatever Fisher said wasn't true and he cut down Cyborg’s role for two reasons. First that the storyline "logically made no sense," and he felt the acting was bad.

As per reports, several actors criticized Whedon's writing and at one point he paused the shoot and said that he had never worked with "a ruder group of people." The director went onto to tell Vulture magazine that taking up the direction and reshoots of Justice League was, ''biggest regret of my life."

Image: Instagram/@justiceleague/AP