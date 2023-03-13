Jr NTR Congratulates The Elephant Whisperers Team For Oscar Win

After Naatu Naatu’s historic win and issuing a statement, actor Ram Charan tweeted his wishes to the team of The Elephant Whisperers. Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves’s The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar awards for Best Documentary Short Film.

RRR actor Jr NTR took to Twitter to write “Congratulations team #ElephantWhisperers. You’ve made us extremely proud by being the first ever Indian Documentary to win an Oscar. More power to you to tell many more stories. @EarthSpectrum @Guneetm @SikhyaEnt @aachinjain”

Previously, team RRR also congratulated the makers of The Elephant Whisperers on their historic win. As soon as the results in the Best Documentary Short Film was announced and The Elephant Whisperers were declared winners, the official Twitter handle of team RRR extended their wishes. The tweet read “Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers on winning an #Oscar for the best documentary short!! #Oscars.”

The Elephant Whisperers wins big at Oscars 2023

Directed by Karitki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, The Elephant Whisperers created history by becoming the first ever Indian film to have won in the category “Best Documentary Short Film”. The award was accepted by the director-producer duo on the stage of the 95th Academy Award.

In her acceptance speech, Kartiki Gonsalves said "I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities and empathy towards other living beings we share our space with, and finally for co-existence. Thank you to the academy for recognising our film, highlighting indigenous people and animals. To Netflix for believing in the power of this film, to Bomman and Belli for sharing their sacred tribal wisdom. To Guneet my producer and Sikhya to Douglas Blush, my mentor and my entire team and finally to my mother, father, and sister who are up there somewhere and you are the centre of my universe. To my motherland India."